FAIRBURY — Margie Louise Rhoads, 91, of Fairbury, passed away at 11:35 p.m., May 12, 2021, at Evenglow Health Center, Pontiac.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Pastor Daryl Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Fairbury or Fairbury Food Pantry.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born July 24, 1929, in Trumann, AR, the daughter of Matthew L. and Alpha L. (Wilcox) Wells. She married Ted T. Rhoads on September 11, 1948, in Harrisburg, AR. He passed away on December 19, 1989.

Surviving are her children: David Rhoads of Rockford, Larry (Tina) Rhoads of Chenoa, Randy (Kathy) Rhoads of Fairbury, Gerald (Diane) Rhoads of St. Joseph, Shirley (Dennis) Cook of Gilman, Gary (Cathy) Rhoads of Chatsworth, Pat (Margaret) Rhoads of Las Vegas, NV, and Beverly (Alan) Metz of Cullom; 30 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Troy Wells of Woodstock, and James Wells of New Zealand; and best friend, Kay Casey of Fairbury.