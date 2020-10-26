FAIRBURY — Margie Sue Hedrick, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:58 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Tapestry of Love at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury or Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born September 28, 1942, in Fairbury the daughter of Thomas and Helen Flurry Nance.

She married Donald "Sam" Hedrick on June 18, 1960, in Pontiac. He died August 10, 2007.