LEROY — Marguerite Clara “Peggy” Kennedy, 99, of LeRoy, passed away at 4:13 a.m. Saturday (April 4, 2020) at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Private services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church.

Mrs. Kennedy was born March 3, 1921 in Piatt County, to Charles and Emma Leitz Rhodes. She married Joseph Carroll Kennedy on Nov. 2, 1940 in Fort Madison, Iowa. He passed away Nov. 23, 1994.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Parido, Sharon (Jim) Glasscock, Mike (Diana) Kennedy and Patty (Bryan) Rees all of LeRoy; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, one son-in-law, Don Parido, and one great-great-grandchild, Corden Kennedy.

Peggy worked in the restaurant business for many years.

She was a member of the LeRoy Christian Church where she sang in the choir for many years and was involved in many church activities.

She graduated from Monticello High School in 1939.

