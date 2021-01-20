HOPEDALE — Margy A. Birkey, 86, of Hopedale, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born February 2, 1934, in Hopedale IL. She was the daughter of Arthur and Minnie (Reinholdt) Cregar. Margy married Norman Birkey on December 11, 1955, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters: Michele Birkey of Arlington Heights, Debbie (Scott) Rassi of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Kaite (Chris) Gregory, Daniel (Germania) Rassi, Nathan (Ariann) Rassi; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Betty Jane O'Neal and Letty Jean Smith; an infant brother, Arthur Cregar; and an infant great-grandson, David Gregory.
She was the salutatorian of the class of 1951 at Hopedale High School. Following graduation she was employed at State Farm Insurance Company.
Margy especially enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking. She was a 4-H sewing leader for many years. Margy was an active and devoted member of Groveland Missionary Church. She served by teaching Sunday School, preparing food for many church events, and sewing for children in underdeveloped countries. She was also a volunteer for Crossroads Prison Ministries, which involved mentoring and encouraging prisoners in their study of the Bible. In addition she helped facilitate a neighborhood Bible Study.
We rejoice knowing that through faith, Margy has entered the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A private family funeral will be at Groveland Missionary Church. Marvin Claassen will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Burial will be at Groveland Evangelical Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to World Partners, P.O. Box 9333, Ft. Wayne, IN 46899 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.