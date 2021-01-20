HOPEDALE — Margy A. Birkey, 86, of Hopedale, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born February 2, 1934, in Hopedale IL. She was the daughter of Arthur and Minnie (Reinholdt) Cregar. Margy married Norman Birkey on December 11, 1955, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.

She is survived by her husband; two daughters: Michele Birkey of Arlington Heights, Debbie (Scott) Rassi of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Kaite (Chris) Gregory, Daniel (Germania) Rassi, Nathan (Ariann) Rassi; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Betty Jane O'Neal and Letty Jean Smith; an infant brother, Arthur Cregar; and an infant great-grandson, David Gregory.

She was the salutatorian of the class of 1951 at Hopedale High School. Following graduation she was employed at State Farm Insurance Company.