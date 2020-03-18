Margy Bateman

McLEAN — Margy J. Bateman, 87, of El Paso, formerly of McLean, passed away at 2:09 a.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at her home.
Margy was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Downs Township, McLean County, the daughter of Merle and Iris Fitchhorn Walden. She married Alfred “Al” Bateman on Feb. 22, 1958, in McLean. He passed away Sept. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ramona Kellems and Zella Bozarth. Her brother, Kenneth “Zeke” (Susan) Walden, survives.
Surviving are four children, Max (Janice) and Sally (Brian) North, both of El Paso; Judy (Jeff) England, Bloomington; and Ken, Emerado, N.D. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren, and her six grandchildren, Kayla (Frank) Arnolts, Quentin (Katie) Bateman, Drew North, Miles (Jessica) Bateman, Samantha (Ian) Geshwilm and Shelby Bateman. Margy was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews and truly excelled in her role as grandmother.
Margy worked at General Electric before marrying Al and raising their children. She enjoyed working with her father, Merle, on the family farm, and later retired as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In her early years you could sometimes find her behind the wheel of a stock car or under the hood of a car. In her beloved village of McLean she was active in local government and was the first woman to serve on the McLean Village Board. She served for many years as president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, contributing to countless fall festivals, Veterans Day celebrations and other events. She served on the board for the McLean Community Hall and upon stepping down was made an honorary board trustee. Margy taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout troop leader, and delivered Meals on Wheels.
She loved the occasional trip to a nearby casino to play slots and staying up late to play cards and watch classic movies with her grandkids. Margy could be found most mornings at the Dixie Truck Stop or McDonald's, drinking coffee, visiting and catching up on neighborhood happenings. She was an avid bowler into her 80s and always enjoyed traveling to tournaments. She maintained many lifelong friendships with her fellow bowlers and high school classmates, never missing a high school reunion, including her 69th just last year. She moved away from McLean in later life, but her heart remained with her community. Family and friends will remember Margy as an independent and outspoken woman who could do anything she set her mind to and who was never afraid to stand up for what she believed was right.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Funks Grove Cemetery. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Mount Hope Township Community Hall, P.O. Box 325, McLean, IL 61754, or to Rucker Chapel, in care of Selena Douglas, 2082 County Road 1850 N., St. Joseph, IL 61873.