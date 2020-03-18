Margy Bateman

She loved the occasional trip to a nearby casino to play slots and staying up late to play cards and watch classic movies with her grandkids. Margy could be found most mornings at the Dixie Truck Stop or McDonald's, drinking coffee, visiting and catching up on neighborhood happenings. She was an avid bowler into her 80s and always enjoyed traveling to tournaments. She maintained many lifelong friendships with her fellow bowlers and high school classmates, never missing a high school reunion, including her 69th just last year. She moved away from McLean in later life, but her heart remained with her community. Family and friends will remember Margy as an independent and outspoken woman who could do anything she set her mind to and who was never afraid to stand up for what she believed was right.