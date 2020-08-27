Caring for her family was the greatest joy of Mari Lynn's life. She and Rod taught their sons the importance of integrity, fairness and hard work, and they faithfully supported their boys' academic and athletic careers. Mari Lynn was proud of her sons' many accomplishments, but even prouder of their character. During the hardship of her illness, Rod, Andy and Brad rallied around her, providing unwavering love and comfort.

Mari Lynn was a natural beauty with a brilliant smile and a fun-loving spirit. A loyal friend to many, she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.

The holidays were special to Mari Lynn, whether celebrating the Fourth of July in her adopted hometown of Chenoa or decorating the Christmas tree with her family. She also was an avid reader and a whiz at puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Rod, Chenoa; sons, Andy, Durham, North Carolina, and Brad, Noblesville, Indiana; a sister, Laura Kelly, East Peoria; and several beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her parents and younger brother, Mike Gschwendtner, preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorials may be sent to Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 163, Chenoa, IL 61726, marked “Mari Lynn Hoselton Memorial Fund,” to benefit local charitable organizations.