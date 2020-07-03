× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Marian E. Otto, 92, of Celebration, Florida, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Thursday (July 2, 2020) at home. There will be a private interment next to her husband at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

She was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Howard and Cecile Armstrong; married Charles C. Otto, June 14, 1949, in St Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death April 13, 2002.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Wayne) Sapp, Arizona, and Kathryn (Donald) Gordy, Florida; son-in-law, Steve (Tina) Burton, Illinois; son-in-law, Thomas Carpenter, California; four grandchildren, Kathryn Otto-Waller, Bloomington; Christopher (Kelly), Ryan (Megan), Nicholas Carpenter, California; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Vicki J. Burton; and sisters, Evelyn (William) Gale, Tennessee, and Esther V. Smith, Bloomington.

Marian, a stylish woman, graduated BHS, January 1946, and attended Illinois College. She worked at Pantagraph Printing & Stationary and Illinois Graphics and retired after 17 years with Internal Revenue Service. She belonged to VFW Auxiliary 454, Eagles Lodge and Women of the Moose.

Marian enjoyed reading, movies, canasta and Thriving-in-Place activities.

Memorials may be given to Thriving-in-Place, a celebrationfoundation.org program.

