× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — Marian J. Trapp, 91, of Peoria, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at her residence.

She was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Manito, to John and Mary Potts Hilst. She married Robert Trapp on Dec. 31, 1955, in Peoria. He passed away Nov. 23, 2012, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include five children, Robin (Mitch) Day, Peoria; Robert (Betty) Trapp, Gridley; John Trapp, Peoria; Janine (Chris) Hyde, Moscow, Idaho; Denise (Randy) Berry, North Prairie, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Marian was a homemaker, member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, and volunteered in the library at Pleasant Valley School for 25 years.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Peoria. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church. Davison-Fulton, Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, West Peoria.

Due to Marian's love for reading, memorials may be made to your favorite library in Marian's name.

You may view Marian's obituary at www.davison-fulton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Trapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.