MACKINAW - Marianlee (Lee) Jacobs, 85, a long-time resident of Mackinaw, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria surrounded by family members. Lee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a valued member of the Mackinaw community.

A private, family memorial service will be held at the Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She will be laid to rest in the Mackinaw Township Cemetery following the service. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Lee's life will be held at a date and time to be determined later.

Lee was born in Argo Fay, Illinois, to Dorothy and Wayland Bennett on September 14, 1935. She graduated from Chadwick High School in 1953 where she was an avid athlete. Upon graduating, she entered the Air Force where she met her husband Virgil Jacobs while both served at Ft. Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee and Virgil were married on November 30, 1954 in Chadwick, Illinois and remained together celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary last year. They moved to Deer Creek in 1956, and then to Mackinaw in 1958 where Virgil was employed as a teacher and later superintendent of schools at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Lee worked for Dr. Manivald Harm for many years and is credited with helping to establish the Mackinaw Rescue Squad where she served as an EMT, treasurer, board member.