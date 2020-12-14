PONTIAC — Marie A. Kindred 69, of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. at Evenglow Inn Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a private graveside will be held with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Inurnment at Patty Cemetery in Pontiac. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to the donor's choice or to Evenglow Inn – Alzheimer's Unit, Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home - Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Marie was born on November 4, 1951 in Pontiac, a daughter of John W. and Evelyn M. (Pearson) Hanson. She married Thomas L. Kindred on March 30, 1974, he survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are children: Karen (Greg) King, Daniel (Jill) Kindred, Susan Kindred, and Lyle Kindred; a sister: Patricia (Alvin) Thompson, a brother, Steven (Deb) Hanson, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in the death by her parents and a daughter, Cynthia.

Marie was educated in Pontiac Schools. After attending Illinois State University, Marie was a bookkeeper at the Bank of Pontiac for over 30 years.

Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her warm smile will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Evenglow Inn and Transitions Hospice for the exceptional care they provided Marie and her family. They are proof, there truly are angels walking on Earth.

