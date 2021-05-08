PEORIA - Marie A. Tomlins, 73, passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Marie was born July 25, 1947 in Peoria to Eugene and Adele (Zimmerman) Falkenthal. She married Wayne C. Tomlins on June 29, 1968 at St. John's Catholic Church in Peoria. He passed away on September 19, 1993. She married William Murray Miller on October 12, 2001. He passed away on July 14, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Marie is survived by her two children: Gregory (Margaret Hanley) and Meg (Joe Troglio) both of Peoria; and ten grandchildren: Jack (Madison) and Nick Glenn, Fiona, Edward, Ellen, Catherine, Tommy and Paul Tomlins and Jonathan and Megan Troglio; one brother, Edward (Joann) Falkenthal of Lacon, and one sister, Jeanne (Joseph) Schudt of Frankfort, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was a doting grandma "Mimi"; she loved and was very proud of her grandchildren. With them, she discovered her love for playing games, making art projects and frosting bunny cakes at Easter. She lived to watch them play sports and perform in dance, theatre and music. She read countless stories and taught them math.