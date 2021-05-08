PEORIA - Marie A. Tomlins, 73, passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Marie was born July 25, 1947 in Peoria to Eugene and Adele (Zimmerman) Falkenthal. She married Wayne C. Tomlins on June 29, 1968 at St. John's Catholic Church in Peoria. He passed away on September 19, 1993. She married William Murray Miller on October 12, 2001. He passed away on July 14, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Marie is survived by her two children: Gregory (Margaret Hanley) and Meg (Joe Troglio) both of Peoria; and ten grandchildren: Jack (Madison) and Nick Glenn, Fiona, Edward, Ellen, Catherine, Tommy and Paul Tomlins and Jonathan and Megan Troglio; one brother, Edward (Joann) Falkenthal of Lacon, and one sister, Jeanne (Joseph) Schudt of Frankfort, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was a doting grandma "Mimi"; she loved and was very proud of her grandchildren. With them, she discovered her love for playing games, making art projects and frosting bunny cakes at Easter. She lived to watch them play sports and perform in dance, theatre and music. She read countless stories and taught them math.
She was inspiring in her personal achievements for lifelong learning, earning her Bachelor's in Medical Technology from the University of Illinois when her children were school-aged. She was an avid reader. The greatest gift she gave us was her demonstration of kindness and compassion to others, guided by her Catholic faith. She spent years volunteering in the classroom at St. Edward's School in Chillicothe. Her work took her to many laboratories in the area, including the American Red Cross, Renal Care and OSF Internal Medicine.
Marie's family would like to thank her healthcare teams at OSF St. Francis, Illinois Cancer Care, Allergy & Asthma of Illinois, and Mayo Clinic for years of excellent care. We will not forget you.
Services will include a visitation at St. Mark's Church in Peoria on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 3-5:30 pm, rosary from 5:30-6 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's will be celebrated by Msgr. Brian Brownsey on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11 am, with visitation at 10 am. The mass will be live-streamed at the St. Mark School Facebook page. Private burial will be at the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Marie asked that donations be directed to St. Mark's School, 711 N. Underhill, Peoria, IL 61606.
