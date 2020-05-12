Marie Cusac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINONK — Marie Francis Cusac, 91, of Minonk, formerly of Rutland, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Heritage Health, Minonk.

She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Toluca, to Raymond and Mary Stimac Cusac.

She is survived by her brother, Ronald “Chuck” Cusac, Rutland; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Weppler Cusac, Marge Hesselberth Cusac, Linda Simpson Cusac; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Sherman, Raymond, Edward, Robert (in infancy) and Richard Cusac; and two sisters, Katherine Bobinski and Florence Volz.

Marie began working as a secretary at Cleary Grain Elevator at the age of 16. She continued there for over 45 years. Marie was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Rutland. She loved reading, playing cards, watching sports and traveling with family. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She greatly looked forward to celebrating birthdays, holidays, and special occasions with them. She loved shopping and giving gifts to friends and family. Marie was especially happy in the presence of little ones.