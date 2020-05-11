Marie Cusac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINONK — Marie Francis Cusac, 91, of Minonk, formerly of Rutland, passed away at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Heritage Health, Minonk.

She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Toluca, to Raymond and Mary Stimac Cusac. She is survived by her brother, Ronald “Chuck” Cusac, Rutland; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Weppler Cusac, Marge Hesselberth Cusac, Linda Simpson Cusac; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Sherman, Raymond, Edward, Robert (in infancy) and Richard Cusac; and two sisters, Katherine Bobinski and Florence Volz.

Marie began working as a secretary at Cleary Grain Elevator at the age of 16. She continued there for over 45 years. Marie was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Rutland. She loved reading and traveling with family when the opportunity arose. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She loved them very well and spoiled them equally. She especially enjoyed Christmastime with shopping and gift giving for all of them.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Burial of her ashes will be in Reilly Cemetery, Rutland. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

