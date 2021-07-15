FLANAGAN — Marie E. Donze, 93, of Flanagan died at 8:40 a.m. on July 6, 2021 at Accolades Health Care, Pontiac, IL.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Flanagan with Fr. David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wenona. A private visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Calvert – Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Marie was born April 27, 1928 in Wenona, IL the daughter of Leo and Rose Stenzel Jaegle. She married Donald Donze June 8, 1948. He died April 11, 2016.

Surviving is: one son, Daniel L. Donze of San Dimas, CA; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; an infant son Duane P. Donze.

Marie was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Flanagan. She and her husband had farmed in the Streator Area and owned and operated the Flanagan Bar and Bowling Lanes for 10 years.