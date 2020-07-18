× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE – Marie E. Hohulin, 92, of Roanoke, passed away at 7:40 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on November 10, 1927 in Loda, IL to Ernest E. and Mary Yergler Bauer. She married Robert K. Hohulin on November 7, 1948 in Cissna Park, IL. He passed away on October 26, 2005.

Surviving is one daughter, Eileen (Duane) Blunier of Eureka; three sons, Tim (Cathy) Hohulin of Bloomington; Eldon (Sue) Hohulin of Washington; Mike (Faye) Hohulin of Coral Springs, FL; one daughter-in-law, Connie Hohulin of Cumming, GA; two sisters, Dorothy Walder; Carol (John) Waldbeser, both of Cissna Park; two brothers, Bob (Sonnie)Bauer of Cissna Park; Larry Bauer of Fairbury; one sister-in-law, Linda Bauer of Texas; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Keith Hohulin, three brothers, and four sisters.

Marie graduated from Cissna Park High School as valedictorian of her class.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church and was extremely active in their World Relief and Helping Hands quilting group. She also had sung for many years with the Prairie Choristers singing group at church.