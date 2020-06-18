Marie F. O'Brien

She graduated from Wapella High School in 1956. She worked at Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA) for several years.She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Downs for more than 40 years and taught religious education. She became a member of St. Patrick's Church of Merna several years ago. She was also a member of the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE), formerly known as Homemakers Extension Association (HEA), for many years.

Marie often described herself as an “old farm girl” who prided herself as a farmer's wife and being an essential part of the family farming operation. Although Marie didn't have the opportunity to attend college, she recognized the importance of higher education and strongly supported her children's education. She was immensely proud that each of her four children earned college degrees.

After she and Tom retired from farming, they purchased a cabin on Canyon Lake in northwest Ontario and enjoyed many summers there. They frequently hosted and entertained family and friends and their guests were often treated to Marie's homemade wild blueberry pies. Marie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and especially loved having them visit the cabin. “Mimi” not only created wonderful memories during their stay, but creatively captured special moments in scrapbooks through snapshots and handwritten stories.