Marie F. O'Brien

She graduated from Wapella High School in 1956. She worked at Illinois Agricultural Association (IAA) for several years.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Downs for more than 40 years and taught religious education. She became a member of St. Patrick's Church of Merna several years ago. She was also a member of the McLean County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE), formerly known as Homemakers Extension Association (HEA), for many years.

Marie often described herself as an “old farm girl” who prided herself as a farmer's wife and being an essential part of the family farming operation. Although Marie didn't have the opportunity to attend college, she recognized the importance of higher education and strongly supported her children's education. She was immensely proud that each of her four children earned college degrees.