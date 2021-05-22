NORMAL - Marilee "Suze" Evans of Normal, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Roanoke, VA where she had been staying with her daughter, Alyce Bowman.
Mom was born on February 23, 1925, a daughter of Arthur and Gladys Gregg. She was preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings: Lucy Koehler, Betsy Weppler and Arthur James Gregg, and was followed by her sister, Ruth Heck Costello. She was also preceded by a grandson, (Jay Laskowski) and a great-grandson, (Aidan Evans).
Mom and Dad, Hugh B. Evans, were married on May 26, 1944 in Bloomington and were parents to six children: Linda (Todd Riordan) of Clinton, Alyce Bowman of Roanoke, VA, Hugh (Maricel) Evans of Stanford, John (Yvonne), George (Sharon) of Bloomington and James (Melodie) of Broken Arrow, OK. Dad passed on January 15, 1988.
Surviving Mom are her brothers: George (Dee) Gregg , John (Shirley) Gregg and Thomas Gregg. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Park Hill Cemetery. All who knew Mom are welcome to attend the service and Mom's celebration of life to be held immediately following at E Free Church at 2910 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington.
Mom was an artist in oils, acrylics, watercolors, charcoal, and pencil. We could always find little sketches on an envelope, scrap paper, or about anything else she could draw on. She drew nearly life size circus animals for a Cub Scout event, produced many paintings that are in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
She was an accomplished seamstress, making dresses for school dances or weddings, including two wedding dresses for her daughters. She made little items and blankets for many of the grandchildren.
Her handwriting was artistically unique and only a select few were ever able to read it fluently. In her early years raising a family she would leave notes to herself in shorthand, until the oldest sister learned it, and then they would use it against the rest of us. Mom had quite a green thumb and always had several African violets in her home and other plants in every room.
She was a cook and a baker, and many of the grandchildren would find a fairy cake at their front door on their birthdays, complete with an artistically drawn poem from the fairies that made the cake. Those became treasured memories of "Little Grandma", as she was called by a grandson. Although tiny, she could make herself heard when needed. Most of the grandchildren say they learned naughty words when in the car with her. Mom prepared each of her children their favorite meal on their birthday. She often read to us while we ate our supper on winter evenings when Dad was working. Decorating our family Christmas tree with shiny silver tinsel was such an unfavorite thing for us kids. We would get to the point where we just grabbed a handful and tossed it at the tree. Mom would then make us take it off and do it her way. UGH! On Saturdays we would have to clean house from stem to stern. And all of the wood furniture had to be paste waxed with Johnson's Paste Wax and polished until our faces could be seen in the shine left on the furniture.
Mom, we know you and Dad are enjoying your time back together. We hope you are laughing and smiling with your family who were waiting for you when you arrived at Heaven's door!! We love and miss you!!
