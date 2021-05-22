Marilee "Suze" Evans

Her handwriting was artistically unique and only a select few were ever able to read it fluently. In her early years raising a family she would leave notes to herself in shorthand, until the oldest sister learned it, and then they would use it against the rest of us. Mom had quite a green thumb and always had several African violets in her home and other plants in every room.

She was a cook and a baker, and many of the grandchildren would find a fairy cake at their front door on their birthdays, complete with an artistically drawn poem from the fairies that made the cake. Those became treasured memories of "Little Grandma", as she was called by a grandson. Although tiny, she could make herself heard when needed. Most of the grandchildren say they learned naughty words when in the car with her. Mom prepared each of her children their favorite meal on their birthday. She often read to us while we ate our supper on winter evenings when Dad was working. Decorating our family Christmas tree with shiny silver tinsel was such an unfavorite thing for us kids. We would get to the point where we just grabbed a handful and tossed it at the tree. Mom would then make us take it off and do it her way. UGH! On Saturdays we would have to clean house from stem to stern. And all of the wood furniture had to be paste waxed with Johnson's Paste Wax and polished until our faces could be seen in the shine left on the furniture.