PONTIAC — Marilyn A. Cunningham, 90, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) at 12:06 a.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn was born May 3, 1929, in Pontiac, to Jesse P. and Clara E. (Carlson) Leach. She married Gene L. Woodward on Jan. 14, 1951. He passed away on March 21, 1959. She later married Harold G. Cunningham on June 12, 1965. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children, Gene L. (Kathy) Woodward, Galesburg; and David W. (Carol) Woodward, Pontiac; brother, Lyle Leach, Graymont; sister, Pauline Waters, Fairbury; grandchildren, Jeremy Woodward, Pontiac; and Emily (Steve) Gall, Odell; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Anna, and Addison Gall and Braden Roesch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gene; three brothers, Alvin, Earl, and Jesse Leach; and one sister, Lois Gibson.