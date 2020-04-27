PONTIAC — Marilyn A. Cunningham, 90, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday (April 26, 2020) at 12:06 a.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn was born May 3, 1929, in Pontiac, to Jesse P. and Clara E. (Carlson) Leach. She married Gene L. Woodward on Jan. 14, 1951. He passed away on March 21, 1959. She later married Harold G. Cunningham on June 12, 1965. He survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are her children, Gene L. (Kathy) Woodward, Galesburg; and David W. (Carol) Woodward, Pontiac; brother, Lyle Leach, Graymont; sister, Pauline Waters, Fairbury; grandchildren, Jeremy Woodward, Pontiac; and Emily (Steve) Gall, Odell; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Anna, and Addison Gall and Braden Roesch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Gene; three brothers, Alvin, Earl, and Jesse Leach; and one sister, Lois Gibson.
Marilyn was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1947. She worked for Illinois Department of Revenue, retiring in 1991. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Pontiac, Ladies Golf Association, Pontiac Elks Lodge, and IWGA Seniors. She played in the IWGA State Amateur Tournament for over 25 years. Marilyn loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
