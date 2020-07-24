BLOOMINGTON — Marilyn A. Grant of Bloomington died Thursday (July 23, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Madison, Wisconsin.
Marilyn grew up in the Livingston County area, a daughter of Jacob Peter and Elsie Ruhlander Peter. She graduated from Fairbury High School. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Bloomington.
She married Kenneth Grant (deceased) the year after graduation. They had nine children, of which eight are living, Julia Boyer (Marvin), Lafayette, Indiana; Katherine Osman, Columbus, Ohio; Richard Grant (Marilyn), Aloha, Oregon; Rosetta "Sue" Johnson (Don), Bloomington; Rebecca Gilmore (Dennis), Bloomington; Carol Hansen (George), Madison, Wisconsin; Diana Shelton (Gary), Bloomington; and Guy Grant (Kim), Mahomet. She has 24 living grandchildren and 27 living great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Jack Peter, Irma Hill, James Peter, Darrel Soper and Earl Peter; her son, Howard Grant; and granddaughter, Jessica Buyno.
She was a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse until she officially retired in her 70s. She worked for many years at BroMenn hospital, Normal, and prior to that Heritage Manor nursing home, Bloomington. She loved being a nurse. Five of her daughters and one daughter-in-law are nurses, carrying on her legacy. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved reading her Bible and singing. She was a member of the Bloomington Chapel Christadelphian Ecclesia.
No service is planned at this time. Contact her children for details of future memorial events.
