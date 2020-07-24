× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Marilyn A. Grant of Bloomington died Thursday (July 23, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Madison, Wisconsin.

Marilyn grew up in the Livingston County area, a daughter of Jacob Peter and Elsie Ruhlander Peter. She graduated from Fairbury High School. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Bloomington.

She married Kenneth Grant (deceased) the year after graduation. They had nine children, of which eight are living, Julia Boyer (Marvin), Lafayette, Indiana; Katherine Osman, Columbus, Ohio; Richard Grant (Marilyn), Aloha, Oregon; Rosetta "Sue" Johnson (Don), Bloomington; Rebecca Gilmore (Dennis), Bloomington; Carol Hansen (George), Madison, Wisconsin; Diana Shelton (Gary), Bloomington; and Guy Grant (Kim), Mahomet. She has 24 living grandchildren and 27 living great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Jack Peter, Irma Hill, James Peter, Darrel Soper and Earl Peter; her son, Howard Grant; and granddaughter, Jessica Buyno.