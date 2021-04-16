METAMORA — Marilyn C. Alig, 83, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, on Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on November 25, 1937, in Worth Township, Woodford County, to Elmer J. and Leona M. (Theobald) Grebner, Sr. She married Theodore M. "Ted" Alig on May 20, 1961, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Metamora. He passed away on January 18, 2015.

Surviving are two sons: Greg (Tammy) Alig and Kevin (Tonya) Alig both of Metamora; one daughter, Melissa (Tony) Todaro of Bloomington; eight grandchildren: Ben and Michael Alig, Jessica Alig, Danielle (Shawn) Johnson, Katelyn (Kyle) Morr, and Elizabeth, Megan, and Hailey Todaro; two great-grandsons: Zeke Johnson and Walter Morr; sister, Betty (Joe) Beltramea of Metamora; and brother, Elmer (Renee) Grebner of Metamora. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son James, and brother Robert Grebner.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Marilyn's homemade pies, sweet rolls, and candies will forever be remembered and sorely missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until mass time on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548 or to Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.