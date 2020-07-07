× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOOSLAND — Marilyn E. Tjardes, 82, of Foosland, peacefully passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at her home.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at her home. If you need directions, please contact a family member. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church in Gibson City with Pastor Mat Bowen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or the GCMS Education Foundation. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Marilyn was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Morris, a daughter of Frank Burdette Ransley and Isa Sutton Ransley. She married George W. Tjardes Oct. 19, 1958, in Verona. He passed away Nov. 2, 2016; they were married 58 years.

She is survived by her children, Jan (Larry) Pfeiffer, Carlinville; Phil (Jayne) Tjardes, Gibson City; and Jane Noyd, Geneseo; five grandchildren, Ashley (Dave) Hedge, Franklin, Tennessee; Lane Pfeiffer, Carlinville; Taylor (Chris Stearns) Tjardes, Rolling Meadows; Eric (Heather) Pfeiffer, Carlinville; and Jeremy (Kendi) Tjardes, Ankeny, Iowa; and her first great-grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Eric Noyd; and a brother, William B. Ransley.