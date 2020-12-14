NORMAL — Marilyn J. Yokel age 73 of Normal IL passed away at 7:09 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. A public visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and everyone should wear a mask.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, then select Marilyn's name and click on "Tribute Wall".
Please view the entire obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.