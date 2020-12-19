NORMAL - Marilyn J. Yokel age 73 of Normal IL passed away at 7:09 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. A public visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and everyone should wear a mask.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, then select Marilyn's name and click on "Tribute Wall".
Please view the entire obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
