WASHINGTON — Marilyn Jean Crandall, 88, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born August 31, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of John V. and Minnie (Wulf) Kerz.

She married John M. Crandall on August 23, 1952, in Bloomington. He passed away on October 1, 2011, in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were one sister and one brother.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

She is survived by her two sons: Dr. James Crandall of Waltham, MA, and Bill (Karleen) Crandall of Guayaquil, Ecuador; one daughter, Susan (Roger) Brown of Bonita Springs, FL.; six loving grandchildren: Emily, J.C., Jennifer, Jonathan, Steve and Sara; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister Pat Myers of Bloomington, IL, and one brother John Kerz of Normal, IL.

Marilyn was an X-Ray Technician at Eureka Hospital. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington and served as an Eucharistic Minister, and participated in the Tuesday morning prayer group. Marilyn volunteered at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria and was involved with the Cansurmount support group. She was a member of the Side by Side Choral Group, Senior Center Line Dancing Group, Hillcrest Tuesday Ladies Golf League and Homemakers Unit IV all in Washington.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by Villas of Holly Brook and Transitions Hospice staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A prayer service will follow her visitation at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Additional visitation will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials in her name may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.