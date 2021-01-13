CLINTON — Marilyn K. Watkins 81 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 9:29 a.m. January 11, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, Illinois.

A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be held June 10, 2021 at a location to be announced later. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the ASPCA to take care of homeless pets.

Marilyn was born July 4, 1939 in Veedersburg, IN the daughter of Wallace and Madge (Carey) Shell. She married Gerald R. "Jerry" Watkins June 10, 1957 in Bloomington, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Watkins, Clinton, IL; children: Steve (Janice) Watkins, Clinton, IL; Thomas (Jill) Watkins, Normal, IL; Tina (Garrett Wright) Beck, Fountain Hills, AZ; and Tonya Watkins, Fountain Hills, AZ; 12 grandchildren: Ruth (Verlyn) Wiesner, Erik (Kristen) Petersen, Erin Petersen, Adam Cooper, Cori Urban, Joshua Howry, Alleria Watkins, Jason (Leeann) Williams, Zach (Paris) Beck, Quintin (Sarah) Beck, Garrett Watkins, and Jacob Arnfield; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.