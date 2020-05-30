× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHATSWORTH — Marilyn L. Gerdes, 80, of Chatsworth, died Friday (May 29, 2020) at 6 p.m. at Piper City Rehab, Piper City.

Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth, with Rev. Mauricio Vieira of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church-Chatsworth. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth is handling the arrangements.

Marilyn was born on Feb. 12, 1940 in Chatsworth, a daughter of Anton and Florence (Carlson) Gerdes. Survivors include several cousins.

Marilyn grew up on the family farm where she loved helping with the animals and farming. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatsworth.

