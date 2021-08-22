 Skip to main content
Marilyn L. (Larkin) Mills

SUN CITY, Fla. — Marilyn was born July 28, 1930 in Bloomington, the daughter of John and Alta Hopt Larkin. She married Donald E. Mills who preceded her in death. Marilyn is preceded by brother, Ray Larkin.

She is survived by a brother, Paul Larkin and a sister, Rita Larkin. Also surviving are her children: Michael Mills, Timothy Mills (Rebecca), and Colleen Mills and a grandson, Christopher Mills.

Marilyn was valedictorian of her graduating class at St. Joseph School of Nursing. She was employed as a nurse at various hospitals for over 20 years. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She can best be described as kind and gentle person who always had a smile on her face. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge and spending time with friends and family.

She will be with us always, first in her lifetime, and now in our memories. A private farewell will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Merna, IL.

