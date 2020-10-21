BLOOMINGTON - Marilyn R. Knuth, 89, Bloomington, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 19, 2020. Marilyn was surrounded by loving family and friends as she made her final journey home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 302 N. Maple Avenue, Minier, IL. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pastor Brian Goke of Faith Lutheran Church will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in the Minier Cemetery alongside her parents and brother Russell Keim. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn was born at Brokaw Hospital on October 8, 1931, the daughter of Menno and Clara (Fasse) Keim. She graduated from Stanford High School and worked in the medical offices of Dr. Stanley Nord and Dr. Paul Theobald before embarking on a 27-year career with Growmark. She retired in 1993.