BLOOMINGTON - Marilynn McNamee Elvidge of Lake Bloomington, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
She was born August 11, 1925 to Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Kline of Hoopeston. She graduated from DePauw University in 1947 where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
On August 16, 1947 she married Ross Elvidge of Hoopeston. In 1952 they moved with two young daughters to Lake Bloomington where they bought the Green Gables. In 1989 their daughter, Sandy Holder and son-in-law, Mike took over and still run the popular lake store today.
Marilynn was an organist at Hudson United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She played for many weddings and funerals and also gave piano lessons.
She is survived by three daughters, Sandy (Mike) Holder of Hudson, Debbie (Don) Thompson of Hudson and Julie Macpherson of Normal; seven grandchildren, Robert (Jenny) Holder of Hudson, Amy (Kyle) Tague of Hudson, Brett (Nicola) Thompson of Hudson, Josh (Jackie) Thompson of Morton, Chris (Sammie) Macpherson of Normal, Jenny Macpherson of Normal and Melissa (Derek Smith) Macpherson of Bloomington. There are nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ross; a brother, Ralph Kline; and a sister, Marjorie Schuler.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service at the Hudson United Methodist Church will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. Rev. Dr. Curt Keller will officiate. Burial of her ashes will be next to her husband in the Hudson Township Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hudson United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
