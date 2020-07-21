× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeWITT — Marion P. Atten, 76, of DeWitt, passed away at 10:28 p.m. Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County 4-H.

Marion was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Hinsdale, the daughter of Fred W. and Lotte V. Parbs. She married Charles “Chuck” W. Atten on April 20, 1968, in Wheaton. He passed away Nov. 18, 2018.

Survivors include her children, Chip (Kim) Atten, Clinton, and Chris (Becky) Atten, Cuba City, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Brandon, Caleb, Emily, Cori and Andy Atten.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marion attended Illinois Wesleyan University and worked as a substitute teacher. She enjoyed art and traveling the U.S. for antiques. Marion especially loved her children and grandchildren.

