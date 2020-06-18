Marita Sturm

Born on Sept. 19, 1942, in Chicago, daughter of John and Elfriede Sturm. Marita is survived by her daughters, Paige (Richard ) Zietlow and Jennifer (Dennis) Rexroat; sister, Margaret (Joe) Hoh; nephew, Joe (Kathy) Hoh; niece, Linda (Sean) Smith; and niece, Laura Hoh.

Marita enjoyed spending time with her daughters and tai chi. Her passion was science and medical research. It was that knowledge and love that helped her daughter Jennifer live, beat and exceed all medical odds. Marita worked for Women's Health Initiative, Northwestern University Medical Research and many years for Dominick's Finer Foods. Marita always kept her hands busy, knitting hats and scarves for homeless or battered women's shelters, while battling severe rheumatoid arthritis.