Marjorie Blunier

ROANOKE — Marjorie A. Blunier, 77, of Roanoke, passed away at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born April 14, 1942, in Morrisonville, to William Everett and Doris McKenzie Himstedt. She married Wayne H. Blunier on June 24, 1962, in Morrisonville. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark (Cathy) Blunier, Washburn; Greg (JulieAnn) Blunier, Pekin; one daughter, Linda (Chad) Kupferschmid, Mahomet; one sister, Marilyn Karris, Springfield; one brother, Donald (Sharon) Himstedt, San Diego, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Susan Blunier.

Marjorie was a beloved mother who taught her children to care for others less fortunate, that any job worth doing is worth doing right, to work hard, and to be content with what God has given. She expressed herself and her love for others through her intricate handwork, including sewing, quilting, knitting and bobbin lace. Many have been recipients of these “labors of love,” and her family is thankful to have these things by which to remember their mom.

Marjorie graduated from the University of Illinois and worked 13 years at St. James Hospital in Pontiac in the surgical department. She was also a substitute teacher.

