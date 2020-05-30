Marjorie Brown

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie Lucille Brown, 93, formerly of Bloomington, died May 4, 2020, at her home in Germantown, Tenn.
Marjorie was born April 1, 1927, in Peoria, to George and Bessie Minch Schwartz. She married Dr. James G. Brown on June 18, 1950, in Peoria. Dr. Brown died on April 30, 2010.
She is survived by her four children, Debra Klemm, Hammond, Ind.; Cynthia Brown, Memphis, Tenn.; Martha Wheeler (John), Germantown, Tenn.; Douglas Brown (Gayle), Bedford, Texas; six grandchildren, Bradley Klemm, Elizabeth Klemm, Grace Wheeler Davis (Charles), Anna Wheeler, John Patrick Wheeler, Abigayle Brown; three great-granddaughters, Ellen, Annie and Clara Davis. Marjorie was preceded in death by her sisters, Irma Dell Hawthorne and Donna Jean Schwartz.
Marjorie graduated from Washburn High School, Washburn, and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign. She graduated in 1949 as a registered nurse from St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria.
Marjorie loved the Lord, her family and her friends. While living in Bloomington she attended Second Presbyterian Church and Eastview Christian Church. Over the years, she hosted neighborhood women's Bible studies and promoted child evangelism by hosting weekly Good News Clubs for young children. Marjorie was one of “The Girls,” a group of seven nursing students who graduated together. The friends stayed in touch and held yearly get-togethers for the next 65 years.
Marjorie had a passion for gardening and a love of animals. She was blessed with a green thumb, creating beautiful gardens wherever she lived. Her pets Pokey, Pixie, Barney and Holly held a special place in her heart.
Marjorie was involved in many organizations in the Bloomington-Normal area. She was a 58-year member of PEO, Chapter CL; served as a Girl Scout leader and was active with the local Cub Scouts. Additionally, she delivered Mobile Meals and later served on their board.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a later date in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383, or a charity of the donor's choice.
