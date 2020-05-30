Marjorie Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie Lucille Brown, 93, formerly of Bloomington, died May 4, 2020, at her home in Germantown, Tenn.

Marjorie was born April 1, 1927, in Peoria, to George and Bessie Minch Schwartz. She married Dr. James G. Brown on June 18, 1950, in Peoria. Dr. Brown died on April 30, 2010.

She is survived by her four children, Debra Klemm, Hammond, Ind.; Cynthia Brown, Memphis, Tenn.; Martha Wheeler (John), Germantown, Tenn.; Douglas Brown (Gayle), Bedford, Texas; six grandchildren, Bradley Klemm, Elizabeth Klemm, Grace Wheeler Davis (Charles), Anna Wheeler, John Patrick Wheeler, Abigayle Brown; three great-granddaughters, Ellen, Annie and Clara Davis. Marjorie was preceded in death by her sisters, Irma Dell Hawthorne and Donna Jean Schwartz.

Marjorie graduated from Washburn High School, Washburn, and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign. She graduated in 1949 as a registered nurse from St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria.