Marjorie Eileen Supan

Marjorie "Marge" was born January 7, 1939 in Rutland, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel Roberts Hubert. She attended school there and graduated from Minonk Dana Rutland HS in 1957. She married Peter J. Supan of Toluca on March 14, 1959 in a ceremony in Las Vegas, NV. Peter died January 8, 2019. Survivors include a son, Timothy (Amy) Supan, Carlock. A daughter Tracey (Nickie Warmac) Supan, Yorkville, IL. Four grandchildren: Samantha, Shannon (Hunter) Cobble, Sean, and TJ. Two sisters: Patsy Dagesse of Knoxville, TN and Kathy Geiselman of El Paso, IL; and one brother Jim (Sylvia) Hubert of Granite City, IL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Also, their loving dog Seal, who brought them many years of faithful companionship.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso and had been a member of the Moose Lodge. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life including switch board operator in Rutland, waitress at Mona's in Toluca, and the Maples and Charlie's Place (with good friend Big Red) in Kappa, IL. She worked at Woodford County Bank as a teller and for 18 years customer service at Illinois Power Company. Pete and Marge lived in Toluca after marriage and later moved to El Paso to raise their family. After retirement they moved to the Villages in Lady Lake, FL and lived there for many years enjoying the sun, pool, golf cart rides, and visits from their kids and grandkids. They spent their summers at Hickory Hill campground near Secor to be near family and friends and watch their grandkids grow. Pete and Marge moved back to El Paso in 2008 to present. Marge enjoyed traveling. Pete and Marge traveled to Ireland, an Alaskan cruise, and Colorado to name a few. Marge enjoyed going out and dining with friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her family, her friends and her wine…not necessarily in that order depending on the day. The family would like to thank the staff at Flanagan Rehab for caring for Marge her final two and a half years and their friendship with her. Marge will be missed…until we meet again.