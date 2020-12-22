Marjorie Ellen Lawrence Keasling, RN

They returned to the U.S. in 1964 settling in Oakland, CA long enough for the adoption of their third child and the completion of Jim's surgical residency. They moved to Urbana, IL in 1968. Marge raised her family while periodically teaching nursing, supporting Jim in the establishment of his surgical practice and spending time closer to the rest of the Lawrence family. They relocated again to Monticello, IL with land enough that Marge could enjoy her great love of horses.

In 1989 Jim and Marge began a new adventure when Jim accepted a position as a commissioned officer in the Navy. Their stationing was at Great Lakes Naval Base near Chicago. They lived on the base and attended the local Methodist church while Jim rose to the senior officer rank of Commander and Chief of Surgery of the Naval Health Clinic. Jim retired in 1993 and they returned to Urbana, IL to be closer to their daughter Susan. While in Urbana, Marge spent many hours volunteering at The Empty Tomb, a non-profit Christian organization that helps those in need. She loved her church and church-family; she and Jim formed a Sunday School class at 1st Baptist Church of Champaign. Jim died in 2009. In 2011, Susan and Jeff moved to San Jose, CA, with Marge joining them shortly afterward.