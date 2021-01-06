LEXINGTON — Marjorie Faye Wagher, 79, of Lexington, IL passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence.
Marjorie will have traditional funeral services at the church. A livestream option will also be available for those out of state or those in isolation/quarantine. The virtual service will be on the church's Facebook page "St. Paul Lutheran Church-Lexington". It will also be shared to her personal Facebook page. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 102 E Chatham, Lexington with Pastor Joshua Theilen officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until services time at the church on Saturday. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Camp Cilca Outdoor Ministries, 4124 Camp Cilca Road, Cantrall, IL 62625 or Farmington Animal Shelter, 133 Browning Parkway, Farmington, NM 87401 or to the Aztec Animal Shelter, 825 Sabena St. Aztec, NM 87410.
Marjorie was born July 21, 1941 in Delavan, IL the daughter of Donald and Bernice (Snyder) Hainline. She married Ronald Earl Wagher on July 3, 1962 in Bloomington, He died June 5, 1994. She later met her life companion Joe D. Montoya and they enjoyed many years together until he died July 5, 2008.
Surviving are three children: Lucinda (J.R.) Gresham of El Paso, Ronald (Tina Donnelly) Wagher and Thomas (Jennifer) Wagher both of Lexington; 12 grandchildren: Miranda Ridgeway, Weston (Shelby) Gresham, Calvin (Rhianna) Gresham, Brook (Neno Burnett) Melton, Brittany (Jessica Torres) Wagher, Destiny and Xavier Moore, Dean, Derek and Dylan Wagher, Delanie and Taed Montoya.
Nine great-grandchildren: Berlyn, Anna and Everett Gresham, Boston Olivarez, Mathew and Tilly Melton, Logan Gresham and Esmerelda Burnett and a special child Jamir Donnelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild Melissa Leann Wagher.
Marjorie was raised in Minier, went to the Minier Christian Church and graduated from Minier High School. She was a multi-year past president of the Emblem Club at the Bloomington Elks. She was a homemaker raising her children in Bloomington IL and Lexington IL. Marjorie later worked in nutrition at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM for over 25 years. She retired at the age of 78 years old. She leaves behind dear friendships that were made in New Mexico. Truly an inspiration showing us how to age and live with dignity, grace and a sense of wonder. She had a compassionate heart full of love, a mind full of wisdom and a resilient strong spirit. She was always "moving forward" teaching us that "life is what you make it" but you gotta be willing to fight for it. She had a love for the outdoors, able to maintain rose gardens, fruit orchards and multiple flower and vegetable gardens. She rescued and raised multiple dogs over the years. She leaves behind her three girls (chocolate and black labs). She will be greatly missed by many who loved her.