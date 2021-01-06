Marjorie Faye Wagher

Marjorie was raised in Minier, went to the Minier Christian Church and graduated from Minier High School. She was a multi-year past president of the Emblem Club at the Bloomington Elks. She was a homemaker raising her children in Bloomington IL and Lexington IL. Marjorie later worked in nutrition at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM for over 25 years. She retired at the age of 78 years old. She leaves behind dear friendships that were made in New Mexico. Truly an inspiration showing us how to age and live with dignity, grace and a sense of wonder. She had a compassionate heart full of love, a mind full of wisdom and a resilient strong spirit. She was always "moving forward" teaching us that "life is what you make it" but you gotta be willing to fight for it. She had a love for the outdoors, able to maintain rose gardens, fruit orchards and multiple flower and vegetable gardens. She rescued and raised multiple dogs over the years. She leaves behind her three girls (chocolate and black labs). She will be greatly missed by many who loved her.