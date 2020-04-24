Marjorie Friedman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY — Marjorie Ellen Friedman, 86, Fairbury, died at 9:47 a.m. Thursday (April 23, 2020) at her residence, Fairbury.

She was born June 24, 1933, in Forrest, the daughter of John and Bernice Wells Kyburz. She married Henry G. Friedman on July 5, 1953, in Forrest. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2019.

Survivors include her children, David (Wynne) Friedman, Jean Ann (Mike) Wenger, Curtis (Robin) Friedman, Scott (Anita) Friedman, all of Fairbury; Teri Kidd, Chenoa; Mark (Crystal) Friedman, Cape Fair, Mo.; one sister, Marilyn (Harold) Scott, Newry, Maine; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Weston and Derica Friedman, and one sister, Evelyn Knapp.

She was a graduate of the Forrest Township High School. She worked as a secretary at Country Companies Insurance in Fairbury for many years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

Private family services will be held with burial in the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

