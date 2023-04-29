Dec. 14, 1922 - April 23, 2023

LINCOLN — Marjorie Leonard, 100, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on April 23, 2023, in Fort Myers, FL. Born on December 14, 1922, in Cornell, IL, to Anton and Minnie Ketterer. She married Howard Leonard on August 31, 1947. He proceeded her in death.

She is survived by daughter, Trudy (Dave) Sampson of Fort Myers, FL., four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ron (Barb Coady) Leonard; and three brothers.

She and Howard owned Leonard's Cafe for 22 years, she worked as a bailiff for Judge John McCullough for six years.

She enjoyed going on six international Shrine Club trips. They had a second home on Lake Springfield where they spent most weekends boating, teaching kids to ski and entertaining many friends.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle. She was also a member of the Lincoln Woman's club, Hospital Auxiliary, and the Oasis. She was Past Chairman of the Ladies Golf Assoc and a member for 30 years. Marjorie was a member of the Legion Auxiliary for 75 years. She was an AVID CUB fan.

She has spent winters in Fort Myers, FL, since 1987.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place two hours prior from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln.

Memorials made be made in Marjorie's name to the First Methodist Church or to the Shriners Hospital for Children.