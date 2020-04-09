WASHINGTON — Marjorie L. Cullen passed away on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at Washington Senior Living.
She was born Oct. 2, 1919, on the farm of her parents, Fred and Edena (Peters) Broers, southeast of Minonk. She attended country school and graduated from Minonk High School in 1937. She attended ISNU 1937–1938 and earned her degree in 1966. Marjorie married John Eldon Cullen in January 1939.
She taught country schools in the Flanagan and Minonk area before teaching in Minonk Grade School where she earned the admiration of many of her students. She also taught in Dakota (Ill.) Grade School as her career spanned 35 years.
Marjorie was a fine seamstress, enjoyed playing the piano, and was an avid card player. She also read often, (her favorite poem was “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer) and appreciated big band and classical music. Her faith sustained her during difficult times. She was a great admirer of Billy Graham.
Marjorie was proud of her family and loyal to her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Gail; three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol; a son, Jack; six grandchildren; one grandson-in-law; seven great-grandchildren; one step-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.