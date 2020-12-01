CLINTON — Marjorie Lee Anderson, 96, of Clinton, IL passed away at 1:40 PM, November 23, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Neighborhood Care Center or to the DeWitt County Animal Shelter.

Marjorie was born March 9, 1924 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Carl S. and Esther (Turner) Miller. She married Bill N. Anderson on March 2, 1957 in Clinton, IL. He passed away June 3, 2009.

Survivors include her nephews: Brett (Jill) Miller, Clearwater, FL; Bart Miller, Albany, NY; and Brad (Janeen) Miller, Ft. Wayne, IN; great-nephew, Ryan and great-nieces, Brianna, Ashley and Grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Merle S. Miller.

Marjorie was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She retired in 1983 from the Office of Chairman of Illinois Central Railroad. Marjorie and Bill were avid travelers. They enjoyed seeing the world together and bringing mementos home with them.

