GIBSON CITY — Marjorie Lucile Bower Theobald, age 98, died on August 13, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Facility in Gibson City.
Her memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield for family following the ceremony. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday at the memorial home.
Lucile leaves a brother, Marvin Bower; three sons: Bob, Dan, and David; seven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband of 71 years, Robert L. Theobald; her parents; and her brother, Charles Robert Bower.