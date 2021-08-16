Marjorie Mae Cusac

Marjorie was a devout Catholic, member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rutland and later at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. She had a God-given gift for music and dedicated her life to the church and her family. Working multiple jobs, she single-handedly supported and raised her family. Marjorie was the organist at both churches, a member of the choir at St. Mary's Church in Wenona, and played for many funerals and weddings for over 60 years. She also played the piano at local nursing homes with her dear friend "Pio" providing vocal accompaniment, who also shared her love of music. Marge was involved with CCD and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She also performed with the Village-Aires Chorus and taught piano lessons throughout the years. Grandma Marge was known by all for her amazing rolls. There were Cinnamon, Apricot, Cherry and Sticky Buns, never successfully duplicated by anyone, though several have attempted. We all had our favorite. Mom was loved and cherished by all, especially by her grandchildren.