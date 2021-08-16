RUTLAND — Marjorie Mae Cusac, 91, of Rutland passed away at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 1, 1929 in rural Dana, IL, daughter of Albert and Zora (Boon) Hesselberth.
Survivors include her children: Marianne Audi, James Cusac both of Rutland, Tom Cusac of Toluca, Janet (Paul) Block of Upland, CA; two brothers: Paul (Carolyn) Hesselberth of Parrish, FL, Jerald (Judy) Hesselberth of Morton; four granddaughters: Jerica Block, Erin Voigtlander, Brianna Cusac, Taylor Block; eight grandsons: Darren Audi, Justin Arroyo, Jesse Cusac, Matt Cusac, Austin Cusac, Trevor Cusac, Dereck Marshall, Dillon Block; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her grandsons will be Pall Bearers. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Judy Marshall; son, David Cusac; three brothers, William, Frederick, and James; two grandchildren, William and Curt.
Marjorie was a devout Catholic, member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rutland and later at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. She had a God-given gift for music and dedicated her life to the church and her family. Working multiple jobs, she single-handedly supported and raised her family. Marjorie was the organist at both churches, a member of the choir at St. Mary's Church in Wenona, and played for many funerals and weddings for over 60 years. She also played the piano at local nursing homes with her dear friend "Pio" providing vocal accompaniment, who also shared her love of music. Marge was involved with CCD and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She also performed with the Village-Aires Chorus and taught piano lessons throughout the years. Grandma Marge was known by all for her amazing rolls. There were Cinnamon, Apricot, Cherry and Sticky Buns, never successfully duplicated by anyone, though several have attempted. We all had our favorite. Mom was loved and cherished by all, especially by her grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday before the services at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland American Legion Post 1121. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.