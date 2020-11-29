BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie "Margie" J. Baum, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Westminster Village's Martin Health Center in Bloomington. She was 92.

Margie was born to Palmer and Edna (Lehman) Moser on August 7, 1928. She and her siblings, Mary and Millard, grew up in Berne, Indiana where her family owned and operated a Ford dealership. Proving that rivals do work well together, she married Richard "Dick" Baum on September 4, 1948, whose family owned and operated a Chevrolet dealership in Carlock, Illinois. The two, who were high school-aged sweethearts, met at Camp Mack, a Christian youth camp in Milford, Indiana.

Following their marriage, Dick and Margie settled in Carlock. Moving to Clinton in 1964, the pair continued to build on a successful business, Baum Chevrolet Buick, and raised three children: Stephanie, Stephen and Scott.