Marjorie Meyer

FAIRBURY — Marjorie “Marge” Meyer, 87, of Fairbury, died at 6:38 p.m. Sunday (May 17, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
A private family graveside service will be held with burial in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in rural Colfax, to Charles and Sena Hadaway Brandt. She married Albert “Abe” Meyer on May 17, 1953, in rural Colfax. He passed away Nov. 18, 2006.
She lived her early adult life on a farm in rural Chenoa, farming with her husband until retiring in Fairbury. They enjoyed many winters together as snowbirds in Florida.
She is survived by her children, Vera (John) Wahls, Pontiac; Mary Lou Culkin, Fairbury; and Roger (Julie) Meyer, Bloomington; and grandchildren, Justin (Anna Lee) Wahls, Aaron (Kristin) Wahls, Jill (Tom) Jenks, Joni (Dayton) Kilgus, Amber (Will) Barsema, Shelly (Matt) Freemole, Luke Meyer and Carly Meyer; her 21 great-grandchildren, Ellen and John Wahls; Noah, Theo and Levi Wahls; A.J., Nolan and Mason Jenks; Adeline, Lydia and Eli Kilgus; Brooks and C.J. Barsema; Alice, Jane and Violet Freemole; Breyden Breymeyer; Brynne, Blaine, Braylynne and Brock Meyer. Marge is also survived by her sister, Jean Henderson, Bloomington, and her brother-in-law, Frank (Marcella) Meyer, Colfax.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Abe; her children, Ruth Ann and Keith Allen Meyer; her son-in-law, Tom Culkin; and her sister, Myla Harris.
Marge had a great love for all her family, always ready to hold a little one. In addition, she enjoyed life on the farm along with ballroom and square dancing. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Forrest.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Fairview Haven for their tremendous care of Marge and also to Pennie Hunter, for her sweet visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Fairview Haven Nursing Home, 605 N. Fourth St., Fairbury, IL 61739, or Lifesong for Orphans-Village of Hope, 202 N. Ford St., Gridley, IL 61744.
Condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
