Marjorie Meyer

FAIRBURY — Marjorie “Marge” Meyer, 87, of Fairbury, died at 6:38 p.m. Sunday (May 17, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A private family graveside service will be held with burial in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in rural Colfax, to Charles and Sena Hadaway Brandt. She married Albert “Abe” Meyer on May 17, 1953, in rural Colfax. He passed away Nov. 18, 2006.

She lived her early adult life on a farm in rural Chenoa, farming with her husband until retiring in Fairbury. They enjoyed many winters together as snowbirds in Florida.