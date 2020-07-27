× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLOCK — Marjorie P. Scott, 98, formerly of Carlock, passed away at 4 p.m. June 28, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Born on March 28, 1922, in LeRoy, to Tina Wynn and Charles Stewart she married Gerald Eugene Scott May 5, 1941, in Palmyra, Missouri. He passed away on Dec. 23 , 2004.

Surviving are one son, Lester Eugene, Emporia, Kansas; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pauline Roth; son, Raymond; sister, Laverne; brothers, Carroll, George, Donald and Sgt. William Stewart; and a granddaughter.

She worked many years in the food service industry with Carlock Hen House, Bloomington Consistory and Unit 5 schools. She and Gerald jointly owned and operated Hydra Clean Carpet Cleaning until their retirement in 1988. She was a member of the Carlock Christian Church.

After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and was able to finally enjoy a World Series championship.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be with Gerald at the Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy.

Her family enjoyed raising many pets over the years and would like any memorials be made to Wishbone Canine Rescue in Bloomington.

