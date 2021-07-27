DELAVAN — Marjorie Tuley, 96, of Delavan, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Heritage Health in Bloomington. She was born June 9, 1925 in Delavan to John "Mike" and Dora Anthes Laffey. She married Andrew Tuley on April 15, 1959 in Delavan. He passed away October 29, 1973.

Survivors include her nephews: Michael (Dawn) Laffey, Eric Laffey and a niece, Holly (Rick) Tindall, all of Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: John, Gerald, Daniel, and Joseph Laffey.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan. Msgr. Gerald Ward will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan or the Delavan Historical Society.