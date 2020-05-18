CLINTON — Mark A. Kent, 64, of Clinton passed away at 12:36 p.m. Thursday (May 14, 2020) at his family residence.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID 19. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, assisted the family with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption, Clinton.
Mark was born June 30, 1955 in Fort Carson, Colorado the son of William D. “Bill” and Sandra Louise (Rainey) Kent.
Survivors include his brother, Rex (Sandy) Kent, Columbus, Ind., and sister, Lisa (Rich) Hensey, Chicago; three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Printing was Mark's lifelong profession, owning a print shop in Hawaii and for 15 years he worked at AlphaGraphics in Bloomington. He was a Chicago Bears fan and he enjoyed fishing and Scuba diving. Mark's passion was playing his guitar and listening to blues music. Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.