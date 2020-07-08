× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mark A. Schultz, 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:46 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.

A private family memorial service will be held. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Baby Fold, Normal.

Mark was born Nov. 23, 1960, in Arlington Heights, the son of Paul B. and Marlene Ehorn Schultz. He married Dianne Harless on March 12, 1994, in Normal. She survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Marlene Schultz Kroll, Normal; two stepsons, Aubrey “AJ” (McKenna) Harless, Peoria, and Zachary Harless, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Jameson and Meriam Harless; four brothers, Steve (Marti) Schultz, Normal; Rick (Becky) Schultz, Decatur; Mike (Cheryl) Schultz, Bloomington; and Rob (Patty) Schultz, Pontiac; and two stepbrothers, Bill (Mary) Kroll, Marco Island, Florida, and David (Lisa) Kroll, Danville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his stepfather, Joe Kroll; and a stepbrother, Bob Kroll.