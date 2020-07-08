BLOOMINGTON — Mark A. Schultz, 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:46 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.
A private family memorial service will be held. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to The Baby Fold, Normal.
Mark was born Nov. 23, 1960, in Arlington Heights, the son of Paul B. and Marlene Ehorn Schultz. He married Dianne Harless on March 12, 1994, in Normal. She survives.
He is also survived by his mother, Marlene Schultz Kroll, Normal; two stepsons, Aubrey “AJ” (McKenna) Harless, Peoria, and Zachary Harless, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Jameson and Meriam Harless; four brothers, Steve (Marti) Schultz, Normal; Rick (Becky) Schultz, Decatur; Mike (Cheryl) Schultz, Bloomington; and Rob (Patty) Schultz, Pontiac; and two stepbrothers, Bill (Mary) Kroll, Marco Island, Florida, and David (Lisa) Kroll, Danville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his stepfather, Joe Kroll; and a stepbrother, Bob Kroll.
Mark was a master carpenter and left his craftsman brand on many homes throughout the area. He recently retired from Bloomington District 87 schools, serving 19 years as the carpenter for the district. He had a love of music, and was very passionate about musky fishing at his home away from home in Hayward, Wisconsin.
Mark was a great father and grandfather as well as a loving husband and son. He instilled a legacy of strength of character and the value of hard work to both his sons, which will serve them well going forward. His wife, Dianne, expresses her deepest gratitude to family, close friends, and OSF Hospice who shared in Mark's care.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.