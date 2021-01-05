DANVERS — Mark A. Wood, 46, of Danvers, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

A Memorial Service for Mark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Danvers Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Clark officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. CDC guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing will be followed.

Burial will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. Cremation Rites were accorded.

Mark is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; their children: Zachary, Brandon, and Emmalee; mother, Karen (Bruce) Klick; father, Charles (Terry) Wood; brother, David (Jeri Ryburn) Wood; grandmother, Ramona Wood; and three step-sisters: Tina (David) Bonini, Angela Debolt, and Angie (Chris) Dressen.

Memorials may be made to the Danvers Lions Club or the Carle Cancer Center in Normal.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.